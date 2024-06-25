Dibrugarh Police Arrest Lat Mandal in Major Land Fraud Scheme

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police arrested a Lat Mandal or Land Records Assistant of the Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle from Hojai for his alleged involvement in a major land fraud scheme. The accused has been identified as Muktiyar Hussain of the Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle. Hussain is accused of misappropriating lakhs of rupees through fraudulent sale of government land.

According to police, approximately 1,300 bighas of government land in Bogibeel area of Dibrugarh were illicitly sold to numerous buyers with falsified land records by Muktiyar Hussain. This scheme has resulted in significant financial losses to the government and potential legal battles over the disputed properties. Alongside Hussain, land broker Jaishankar Hazarika has also been arrested. Hazarika, implicated as a key player in the fraudulent transactions, has been sent to jail.

Meanwhile, police have started investigation into the case and more arrests are likely to be made as they continue to investigate the broader conspiracy. Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said, “The Lat Mandal was arrested after we got complaints from circle officer. We will investigate the case and more arrests will likely happen. He was forwarded to court.”

