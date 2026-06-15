Dibrugarh Police Intensify Crackdown, Register Multiple Cases and Seize 4.83 Kg Ganja

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Police has intensified its action against unlawful activities and drug-related offences, registering multiple cases and arresting several individuals in separate incidents across the district.

According to Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhijit Gaurav Dilip, Duliajan Police Station has registered Case No. 73/2026 under Sections 3(5)/308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Ranjit Bora, Central AGS of TAIPA, and Prahlad Gogoi, president of the Duliajan Unit of TAIPA.

In another case, Duliajan Police Station Case No. 75/2026 has been registered under Sections 118(2)/140(2)/308(5)/331(8) of the BNS against four individuals. The accused have been identified as Rintu Dutta, President of Bir Lachit Sena, Dibrugarh; Konkon Rajkonwar, President of the Duliajan Unit of ATASU; Manash Pratim Gohain, Assistant Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena, Dibrugarh; and Binud Sonowal, President of the Duliajan Unit of Sonowal Kachari Yuba Mancha.

Meanwhile, continuing its mission-mode campaign against narcotics, Dibrugarh Police achieved another significant breakthrough. Acting on specific intelligence, police seized 4.830 kilograms of suspected ganja from the possession of Ruhini Koch, son of Hemo Koch and a resident of Chapatali Gaon under the Tingkhong Police Station area.

The accused has been apprehended, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband.

Also Read: Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest Woman, Seize 7 Kg Ganja in Anti-Drug Operation