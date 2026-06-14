Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram interacts with intellectuals in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: As part of the nationwide campaign marking 12 years of the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, visited Dibrugarh on Friday and participated in a series of programmes organised by the BJP’s Dibrugarh district unit.

Under the campaign themed ‘12 Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare,’ the union minister engaged with prominent members of society and sought their feedback on issues related to governance, development, and public welfare.

During the visit, Oram met noted academician and former AGP candidate Dr Kamini Ranjan Barua, senior social worker Atmaram Birmiwal, and chartered accountant and social activist Jyoti Prasad Kanoi at their respective residences. He held detailed discussions with them and gathered their views and suggestions on various social and developmental issues.

At a programme held at the residence of Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, the union minister also planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign launched at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasising the importance of environmental conservation, Oram highlighted the role of tree plantation in ensuring sustainable development.

On the occasion, Lalita Kanoi, representing the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation, felicitated the union minister with traditional Assamese honours.

Addressing those present, Oram said that Prime Minister Modi had entrusted him with the responsibility of meeting at least 100 prominent individuals from different sectors under the outreach campaign to understand their perspectives and feedback.

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