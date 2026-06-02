Dibrugarh Police Launch Legal Action Against Facebook Page for Sharing Misleading Video

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh police have initiated steps to take legal action against a Facebook account/page that allegedly shared videos of children engaged in a fight, falsely claiming that the incident had taken place in Dibrugarh district.

According to the police, verification revealed that the video is old and actually originated from Maharashtra. The circulation of the misleading content created unnecessary panic and confusion among the public. Police further stated that the publication and sharing of such content involving children may amount to a violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which prohibits the disclosure of the identity of children in conflict with law or children in need of care and protection. Senior Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, Gurav Abhijit Dilip, has directed the Officer-in-Charge of Dibrugarh police station to initiate necessary legal action against those responsible.

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