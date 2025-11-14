Dibrugarh police step up foot patrolling to enhance public safety

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a bid to ensure greater public safety, prevent crime, and maintain peace across the district, the Dibrugarh police have intensified foot patrolling in both urban and rural areas.

The initiative, launched under the directive of senior police officials, aims to create a stronger sense of security among citizens and to enhance the visibility of police personnel on the ground.

As part of the ongoing operation, police teams are conducting regular foot patrols in crowded marketplaces, educational institutions, transport hubs, residential colonies, and other vulnerable areas. The presence of patrolling officers is expected to serve as a deterrent to anti-social elements and petty criminals while fostering a closer connection between law enforcement and the public. Speaking about the initiative, a senior police officer stated that the foot patrolling drive was an important component of community policing. “We want citizens to feel safe and reassured when they see our personnel on duty. At the same time, we are encouraging people to interact with the police and share information that could help prevent crime,” the officer said.

The police are also engaging with local shopkeepers, street vendors, and residents during the patrols to gather feedback on local issues and identify areas that may require increased surveillance. These interactions are helping officers gain real-time insights into the challenges faced by different localities.

In addition to routine patrolling, special night rounds are being conducted to monitor sensitive areas and ensure that law and order are maintained at all hours. The district police have further strengthened coordination among various outposts to ensure quick response in case of emergencies.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police and promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals. The public can use helpline numbers or directly approach patrolling officers for assistance.

