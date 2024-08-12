Dibrugarh Press Club Honors Late Journalist Nilim Choudhury at 13th Annual Memorial Lecture and Award Ceremony

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Press Club honoured the legacy of late journalist Nilim Choudhury during the 13th annual Nilim Choudhury Memorial Lecture and Award ceremony, held at the Jagriti conference hall of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

This year, the Nilim Choudhury Memorial Award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 20,000, was conferred on senior journalist Jitul Dutta, the bureau chief of Pratidin Time from Tinsukia district. Dutta was recognised for his commitment to responsible journalism and his significant impact on the media landscape in Assam.

The chief guest of the event, former Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Bosiram Siram, delivered the Nilim Choudhury memorial lecture on the topic “Inter-border relationship between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.” Siram spoke about the historic relationship between the two neighbouring states and referred to Assam as the “big brother” of Arunachal Pradesh. He stressed the importance of maintaining cordial and friendly relations between the people of the two states.

“Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a unique relationship, and I like to call Assam the ‘big brother’ of Arunachal. There are very few border disputes between them. Sometimes misunderstandings and misrepresentations of facts regarding border disputes result in making a mountain out of a molehill. It is essential for the media to keep a vigilant eye on such misrepresentations and report accurately on border issues,” Siram remarked.

Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi also addressed the audience and spoke about the responsibility of the media to report ethically and accurately. He emphasised the role of journalists in upholding the values of transparency and accountability in society.

The Mayor of Dibrugarh, Dr Saikat Patra, shared his fond memories of the late Nilim Choudhury, who was not only a journalist but also a popular sports commentator and librarian at Dibrugarh University. The late Choudhury was also known as the “walking encyclopaedia” for his vast knowledge and sharp memory.

The event began with a floral tribute initiated by the wife of the late Nilim Choudhury, Dr Subhasana Mahanta Choudhury. The president of the Dibrugarh Press Club, Manash Jyoti Dutta, presided over the programme, while the general secretary of the Dibrugarh Press Club, Ripunjoy Das, anchored the event that was attended by local media, eminent citizens, and leaders of various organisations.

