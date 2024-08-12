Assam Rifles Conducts Large-Scale Tree Plantation Drive in Sonitpur District

Tezpur: Assam Rifles organized a large-scale tree plantation drive on August 10 in Lokra in Sonitpur District. The event saw enthusiastic participation from personnel of the Assam Rifles. Together, they planted an impressive 1,000 saplings, demonstrating their strong commitment to environmental conservation.

The tree plantation drive was conducted with the aim of generating awareness about the importance of environmental conservation to protect our habitat and its flora and fauna. The event underscored the importance of collective efforts to combat climate change and preserve nature for future generations. Plantation drives by the Assam Rifles are a testament to their ongoing commitment to ecological sustainability and their proactive role in fostering a greener and healthier environment.

Also Read: Kabitar Abeli: Poetry Meet Honors Loknath Saikia and Freedom Fighter Swarnalata Mahanta

Also Watch: