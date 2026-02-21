Dibrugarh Press Club to get permanent office complex at Jalannagar South

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant milestone for the media fraternity of Upper Assam, the Dibrugarh Press Club (DPC), the region's oldest media organization, is set to have a permanent office complex at the abandoned tea plantation site of Jalannagar South Tea Estate Private Limited in Jalannagar South.

The foundation stone of the proposed building is expected to be laid by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, informed DPC President Manash Jyoti Dutta.

The development comes following approval from the Government of Assam and the formal relinquishment of a plot of land measuring 3 katha 9 lessas by the tea estate management in favour of Dibrugarh Press Club. The land is under Mancotta Khanikar Mouza in Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle.

Expressing gratitude, the DPC thanked the State Government and the district administration for facilitating the allotment of land within the city, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the media fraternity. The Club also conveyed special appreciation to Mrigendra Jalan and Mrityunjay Jalan, the directors of the tea company, besides the management and the plantation workers of Jalannagar South Tea Estate, for relinquishing the plot in favour of the organization.

For journalists who have long functioned without a permanent infrastructure, the development is being viewed as a historic and transformative step. The proposed complex is envisioned as a modern, fully-equipped media hub designed to cater to the evolving demands of contemporary journalism. In addition to administrative office space, the building will house a spacious conference and seminar hall fitted with advanced audio-visual facilities for press conferences, workshops, and public discussions.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Press Club organizes Amar Alohi chapter-2 at Jagriti hall