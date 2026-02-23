DIBRUGARH: Rajanikanta Hazarika Memorial Award conferred on writer Jibokanta Bora

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The first-ever Rajanikanta Hazarika Memorial Award, instituted in memory of noted historian, thinker, and author Rajanikanta Hazarika of the Sonowal Kachari community, was conferred upon eminent novelist, writer, and social worker Jibokanta Bora of Kumari Kachari village, Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh.

The award was presented during the Rajanikanta Hazarika Memorial Day programme organized by the Sonowal Kachari Xahitya Xabha at the auditorium of Milan Jyoti Yuvak Sangha, Kumari Kachari village, in collaboration with the Namsai District Committee of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. Jibokanta Bora, author of several acclaimed works including ‘Dalai Valley’r Dhou’ and ‘Kumari Kacharir Itihas,’ was honoured for his significant literary contributions and dedication to documenting the history and heritage of the Sonowal Kachari community.

The memorial meeting, titled ‘Life and Works of Rajanikanta Hazarika,’ was presided over by Xabha President Mohan Sonowal. Speaking as the chief guest, researcher, writer, and social worker Dr Jiten Bora highlighted Hazarika’s immense contribution to literature and historiography, particularly his seminal work ‘Mongol Kacharir Gupt Itihas,’ describing it as a priceless asset to Sonowal Kachari and Assamese literature.

He emphasized the need for further research on the book and lauded the Xabha for initiating commemorative programmes to keep Hazarika’s legacy alive among the younger generation.

The programme was conducted by Xabha’s magazine editor Kalpajit Sonowal, while Namsai District Committee Secretary Ratan Sonowal delivered the welcome address.

Participating as an invited guest, Editor of Sonowal Barta Ratan Hazarika remarked that instituting an award in Hazarika’s name was a fitting tribute to a distinguished personality and reflected the community’s commitment to honouring its intellectual heritage.

Executive Member of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Basanta Sonowal, in his address, assured that necessary measures would be taken to allocate special funds in the upcoming financial year for the welfare of Sonowal people residing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Explaining the objective of the gathering, Xabha Chief Secretary Mridul Sonowal stated that the compilation of a comprehensive Sonowal dictionary had been completed and that efforts were underway to finalize an authoritative history of the Sonowal Kachari community by 2027.

Award recipient Jibokanta Bora expressed deep gratitude and emotion while sharing his reflections upon receiving the honour.

