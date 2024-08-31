Dibrugarh Residents Demand Crackdown on Private Buses and Three-Wheelers Over Noise and Traffic Violations

DIBRUGARH: The private buses plying Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and other districts are frequently using the air horns which causes immense problem to the residents of Dibrugarh town.

The largest violators of air horn use are private buses. They are still used by other vehicles though. Despite banned by the Supreme Court, some private buses are still using the air horns while crossing Dibrugarh.

“Some of the private buses use the air horns without any reason which causes immense problem to the senior citizens. The Dibrugarh District Transport Department should launch a crackdown against the buses for using air horns,” said a resident.

The Motor Vehicles Act prohibits the use of air horns and multi-toned horns. The Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989 also prohibit the use and sound producing device that produces a loud, shrill, harsh, or alarming noise.

Horns that produce sound greater than 95 decibels are illegal. Cases for the offence are registered under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act which attracts a fine of Rs 2,000 in fine. For repeat offences, the fine increases to Rs 4,000.

On the other hand, the three-wheelers are the biggest offenders in Dibrugarh, these three-wheelers cause traffic jams in the city by violating all norms. Some of the three-wheelers are often seen plying in Dibrugarh without having requisite permission to ply their vehicle in Dibrugarh town.

“The three-wheelers don’t follow any traffic rules. They stop their vehicle wherever they want. Most of the three-wheeler drivers don’t know how to behave with passengers. They behave very harshly with senior citizens,” alleged Ranjan Baruah, a senior citizen.

He further said, “The District Transport officer (DTO) should take action against the offenders and streamline the three-wheelers to their existing routes. They don’t have basic traffic knowledge, most of times they violated the traffic signals.”

Also Read: Film Director Jahnu Barua Graces "The Guest of the Month" Program at Nowgong Girls' College

Also Watch: