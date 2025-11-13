Dibrugarh: Review meet on education reforms held at Dibru College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A review meeting on academic and administrative reforms in the education sector was held at Dibru College in Dibrugarh. The programme was held under the chairmanship of Narayan Konwar, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Higher and School Education Department, and Managing Director of RUSA, Assam.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh, along with the heads of all government and provincialized schools under Dibrugarh district.

During the two-hour session, Konwar engaged in an interactive discussion with the participants, patiently listening to the various issues and challenges faced by the teaching community. He offered practical and constructive solutions to address the concerns raised by the institutions.

The meeting focused on several key areas including quality education, institutional management, academic accountability, and the effective execution of departmental programmes.

Konwar emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among educational stakeholders to ensure academic excellence and holistic institutional development across the district. Encouraging the participants to uphold sincerity and dedication in their work, the secretary underscored the importance of strengthening public trust and confidence in the quality of education imparted by government schools.

