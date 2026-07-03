Dibrugarh Review Meeting Stresses Timely Projects and People-Centric Governance

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: State Water Resources Minister and Guardian Minister of Dibrugarh district Sushanta Borgohain on Wednesday chaired a key review meeting at the Office of the Dibrugarh District Commissioner to assess progress of ongoing projects and push for better implementation of public welfare schemes.

State Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah and senior officials from all departments attended the meeting, along with District Commissioner Bikram Kairi. The session also saw the presence of Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Terash Gowalla and MLAs Prasanta Phukan (Dibrugarh), Chakradhar Gogoi (Khowang), Binod Hazarika (Chabua-Lahowal) and Taranga Gogoi (Naharkatia).

Borgohain reviewed physical and financial progress across departments and directed officers to ensure timely completion of projects. He further instructed district officials to make government programmes more people-centric so that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without leakages. "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been making continuous efforts to develop Dibrugarh district as the second capital of the state. In this regard, we are all committed to working together to make this dream a reality," Borgohain said.

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