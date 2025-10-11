Dibrugarh: Shraddhanjali programme for legendary singer Zubeen Garg

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh and District Planters’ Club, Dibrugarh, a heritage planters’ club of Assam, organized a Shraddhanjali programme on October 9 to pay tributes to the beloved Zubeen Garg. The Secretary, SJ Chaliha, informed that the programme began with a Shraddhanjali by the members to honour the legend, remembering his musical journey and legacy. Members shared memories of the iconic singer, reminiscing about his immortal songs and poems, and acknowledged that Assam and its people were fortunate to have had such a talented soul born on this sacred land. They expressed that ‘Zubeen Da’ would live on through his legacy. Members extended heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time and prayed for a peaceful journey of the iconic singer to heaven, stated a press release.

