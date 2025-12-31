Dibrugarh: Tea garden artistes felicitated for Jhumur Binandini Performance

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Artistes from tea gardens of the Dibrugarh constituency who participated in the grand cultural programme 'Jhumur Binandini 2025,' held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, were felicitated at a special ceremony organized at the Mohanbari tea garden playground here in Dibrugarh.

The programme was organized to honour the performers for their contribution to the historic Jhumur dance presentation, which was staged with the objective of creating a world record. The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of Assam's tea garden community and highlighted the traditional Jhumur dance on a prestigious state-level platform in Guwahati.

During the felicitation ceremony, the participating artistes were presented with certificates of honour in recognition of their dedication, discipline, and artistic excellence. Speaking at the event, Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, lauded the performers for representing the Dibrugarh constituency with pride and for taking Assam's vibrant folk traditions to a larger audience.

The gathering also emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous art forms like Jhumur, which reflect the social life, traditions, and collective spirit of the tea garden community.

