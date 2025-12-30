Minister Prasanta Phukan lays foundation stone for Adarsha Anganwadi Centre in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: State Cabinet Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan on Monday laid the foundation stone for an Adarsha Anganwadi Centre at Bairagimath Kachari Gaon in the Dibrugarh district.

The initiative aims to strengthen early childhood care and education by establishing a well-structured, child-friendly, and resource-equipped Anganwadi centre. The proposed model centre will focus on holistic child development, including nutrition, pre-school education, health awareness, and the overall well-being of children, particularly those from rural and marginalized communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Phukan said that Anganwadi centres form the backbone of grassroots-level child welfare and play a vital role in shaping a healthy and educated future generation. "The establishment of a model Anganwadi centre in the village is expected to significantly improve the quality of services delivered to children and mothers in the area," he added.

Local residents and officials welcomed the initiative and expressed optimism that the new facility would create a supportive learning environment and contribute meaningfully to the social development of the region.

The foundation stone laying marks an important step toward strengthening child-centric infrastructure and reaffirms the government's commitment to inclusive and sustainable development in the Dibrugarh constituency.

Also Read: Assam: Minister Prasanta Phukan distributes Scooters to Meritorious Students in Dibrugarh