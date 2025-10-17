Dibrugarh: Teachers’ training programme held at DHSK College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A two-day Teachers’ Training Programme on the theme ‘Mentoring Cutting-Edge Research in the Light of NEP 2020’ was organized at DHSK College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh, on October 14 and 15.

The event was held under the aegis of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), in collaboration with the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), Gauhati University.

The inaugural session was presided over by Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal of DHSK College, who extended a warm welcome to all participants and dignitaries. In his address, Dr Saikia expressed his delight at organizing such a timely and teacher-centric programme, emphasizing its importance in enhancing the quality of higher education in line with national priorities.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Dr Pradip Kumar Baruah, retired Professor, Department of Life Sciences, Dibrugarh University. In his inaugural address, Dr Baruah underscored the value of such training programmes in fostering meaningful academic engagement, promoting collaborative research, and inspiring innovation in teaching and learning practices.

Also present at the inaugural session were Dr Partha Ganguly, Vice-Principal, DHSK College, and Dr Tabassum Rizvi, Director, MMTTC and Coordinator of the workshop. Both highlighted the objectives and relevance of the programme in nurturing a research-oriented academic environment.

The workshop concluded on an enthusiastic note with highly positive feedback from participants, who appreciated the depth and diversity of the sessions.

Also Read: TRPA, AATSU slam Assam govt’s bid to grant ST status to six groups