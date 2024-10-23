Dibrugarh: Two-Day Young Reporters’ Workshop Held at Nahortoli Tea Estate

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A two-day Young Reporters’ Workshop was organized by Assam Branch Indian Tea Association (ABITA) and supported by UNICEF, Assam at Nahortoli Tea Estate, Dibrugarh. Altogether, 41 school children of the tea garden participated in the workshop. The two-day workshop was taken by Dibrugarh senior journalist Bibhash Dowerah.

Dowerah, with an experience of 31 years in print media, explained the students about journalism and how to become a journalist. He also encouraged the students to do further studies to prosper in life. In the second day of the workshop, Kameswar Kurmi, official of Social Welfare Department encouraged the students.

