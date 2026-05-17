Dibrugarh: Two headmasters suspended for skipping HSLC results review meet

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant disciplinary action aimed at strengthening accountability in the education sector, the Dibrugarh district administration has suspended two headmasters for allegedly remaining absent from an important review meeting convened to assess the performance of schools in the HSLC Examination 2026.

According to official sources, the review meeting was held on April 20 at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office following the declaration of the matriculation examination results on April 10. However, the headmasters of Tingkhong Higher Secondary School and Sarbajaneen High School allegedly failed to attend the meeting despite prior instructions from the administration. The absent headmasters have been identified as Ashok Gogoi of Tingkhong Higher Secondary School and Indra Konwar of Sarbajaneen High School.

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