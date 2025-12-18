Dibrugarh University and Bihu Suraksha Samiti sign MoU for research on Bihu culture

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Dibrugarh University (DU) and Bihu Suraksha Samiti, Assam, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on academic and research activities related to Bihu culture. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jiten Hazarika on December 15.

The collaboration will be implemented through the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Performing Arts, Dibrugarh University, and will focus on various academic and research activities related to Bihu. The MoU was signed by Registrar Dr Parmananda Sonowal, Dr Pallabi Deka Bujarburua, Director of Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Performing Arts, and Jatin Gogoi, President, and Reba Bora, Secretary of Bihu Suraksha Samiti, Assam.

