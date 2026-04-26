Dibrugarh University holds interface programme in association with SMD College

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Dibrugarh University (DU) organized an interface programme in association with SMD College, Charing, Sivasagar, on four-year undergraduate programmes (7th and 8th semester) and the introduction of post-graduate programmes at colleges. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University. In his speech, he highlighted 4-year degree courses under the New Education Policy (NEP), their merits and challenges in the upcoming days.

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