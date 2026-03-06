National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) holds conference on child rights in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in collaboration with the District Administration, Sonitpur, organized a district-level conference on "Key Issues of Child Rights" on March 5 at the Tezpur Convention Centre, Dolabari, Tezpur chaired by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das.

The conference aimed at strengthening awareness and improving the implementation of child protection laws and institutional mechanisms at the district level.

The programme commenced with the inaugural session, where officials of the District Administration and representatives of child protection institutions highlighted the need for coordinated action among all stakeholders to safeguard the rights and welfare of children.

Following the welcome address and objective briefing by the District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, an audio-visual presentation was screened highlighting key child protection concerns including child marriage, child labour, child trafficking and other forms of exploitation of children. The presentation also created awareness about the Child Helpline number 1098, which provides immediate assistance and support to children in distress, and informed participants about the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) official adoption portal (https://cara.wcd.gov.in/) for promoting transparent and legal adoption procedures in the country.

The conference brought together major stakeholders including officials from the Departments of Education, Health, Police, Women and Child Development, members of Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), officials from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), representatives of Child Care Institutions (CCIs), school principals and teachers, and representatives from civil society organizations.

