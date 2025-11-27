Dibrugarh University observes 76th Constitution Day with lectures and ceremonial observance

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Centre for Juridical Studies (CJS) of Dibrugarh University (DU), in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Dibrugarh, and the NSS PG Unit, observed the 76th Constitution Day of India with solemn dignity and intellectual depth at the Dr Indira Miri Conference Hall, DU, on Wednesday.

The event, marked by ceremonial grace and scholarly engagement, featured two invited lectures that explored the living spirit and contemporary relevance of India's constitutional values.

The programme was honoured by the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of DU, Dr Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of DU, Dr Rupam Saikia, Chairperson of CJS, Dr David Kardong, Dr Subha Jyoti Deka, Professor of Department of Forensic Medicine, Assam Medical College, and Abhijit Saikia, AJS, Secretary, DLSA, Dibrugarh.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolizing enlightenment, truth, and the timeless flame of constitutional ideals. This was followed by a reverent reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India by Dr Paramananda Sonowal, whose steady voice rekindled the echo of the founding principles-Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity-that anchor the nation's democratic fabric.

In his welcome address, Dr Rupam Saikia, Chairperson of CJS, reflected on the collective labour and vision that shaped the Constitution. He drew attention to Article 393, reminding the audience of the solemn declaration made in the name of the people of India. He paid tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad and Dr BR Ambedkar, whose wisdom and dedication steered the drafting of the constitution.

In his inaugural speech, Vice-Chancellor Dr Jiten Hazarika praised the Centre for Juridical Studies for organizing an event that not only celebrates the nation's constitutional heritage but also deepens students' engagement with its values. He emphasized that such observances serve as reminders of the responsibilities vested upon young scholars. "Students," he noted, "are the future custodians of the Constitution," entrusted with carrying forward its spirit with integrity and vigilance. With these words, he formally inaugurated the programme.

The first invited lecture was delivered by Dr Subha Jyoti Deka, Professor of Forensic Medicine, AMC, on the theme 'Medical Jurisprudence: Its Relevance in the Law of Evidence.' Dr Deka described medical jurisprudence as 'the silent sentinel of the criminal justice system,' revealing truths that cannot speak for themselves.

The second lecture was delivered by Abhijit Saikia, Secretary, DLSA, Dibrugarh, on 'Free Legal Aid: Constitutional Mandate.' He emphasized that free legal aid was not a benevolent gesture but a sine qua non for a fair and equitable legal system. The programme concluded with a prize distribution ceremony for the poster competition organized by CJS in honour of Law Day.

