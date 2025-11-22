INSPIRE Fellow from Dibrugarh University wins award at international symposium

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Anindita Borah, an INSPIRE Fellow (SRF) from the Department of Physics, Dibrugarh University (DU), has brought laurels to the institution by winning the Best Poster Presentation Award at the prestigious International Symposium on Tropical Meteorology, held at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, from November 18 to 20.

Her award-winning poster, titled 'Regional Hydrological Response to Climate Variability in North-East India: Emphasizing Water Availability,' focused on critical challenges posed by climate variability and its impact on regional water resources in North-East India. The study highlighted hydrological shifts, regional vulnerability, and the need for scientific interventions to ensure sustainable water availability.

