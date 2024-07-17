From Van Driver's Son to Assistant Professor: Dr. Jibon Jyoti Buragohain's Inspiring Journey to Dibrugarh University

DIGBOI: Once again a success story of a mediocre agrarian youth hailing from remote Panbari Forest village in Digboi, has proved that circumstances indeed, do not define one’s destiny.

The happiness of the people of Panbari village and among the intellect groups in Digboi, as a whole, knew no bounds at the success of Digboi’s son, Dr Jibon Jyoti Buragohain (31), on being appointed as the assistant professor at the Department of Mathematics in Dibrugarh University. Dr Buragohain will join his service as assistant professor (Mathematics) on August 1, 2024, based on his official appointment letter vides DU/ESTT-A/2017/1328/2724.

According to the proud and elated residents of the village, Jibanjyoti Buragohain, against all odds, pursued education with fervour and seized every opportunity to learn, to grow, and to challenge himself countering all odds heavily against him during his primary education at Sishu Niketan School in Digboi Oiltown.

“His path was not paved with silver spoons or handed-down privileges. He is chiefly the by-product of his father, Niranjan Buragohain, who used to carry school students including his son on a dilapidated van and earned his living bravely forging the path of success for his son with his sweat, hardwork and resilience,” said an established businessman of the village, Pronab Konwar.

“Years passed, and through sheer grit and intellect, he earned his place in the hallowed halls of academia. From the son of a van driver to a beacon of knowledge – Buragohain became an assistant professor at the esteemed Dibrugarh University. His journey is not just a testament to his own resilience, but a reminder to each one of us that our circumstances whatsoever maybe, they cannot shake the dream of a determined youth like our Jibonjyoti,” Konwar added.

Konwar who was serving the Pragjyotish College in Guwahati in the Department of Mathematics, earlier, had completed his PhD in Mathamatics in the year 2022, having completed his M.Phil in 2019, from Dibrugarh University. Jibonjyoti, who has become an apple of the eye in Digboi for escalating the fame of the historical Digboi Oiltown, in November 2018, had represented the Department of Mathematics at a seminar held at the international forum in Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur.

Meanwhile, Buragohain, when contacted expressed his desire to support the academic cause of the students of his remote forest village with around 400 houses, having the literacy rate of less than 70 percent.

“Panbari youths do not lack talent, they are potential enough to explore and excel the heights of success in their respective fields, but what is missing here is their confidence, channelization of their skills, and proper and crucial counselling on career building approaches,” reiterated Buragohain adding “I have decided to draw some mechanism to work on it in the interest of my society.”

