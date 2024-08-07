State Vigilance Arrests Lat Mandal of Kalaigaon Revenue Circle on Bribery Charges

TANGLA: The sleuths of State Vigilance and Anti-corruption directorate arrested a Lat Mandal of Kalaigaon Revenue Circle Office on bribery charges in Kalaigaon of Udalguri district on Tuesday. According to reports, the sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-corruption directorate laid a trap and apprehended Lat Mandal, Rahi Ram Mandal for demanding bribe from the complainant and accepting it through the government driver Dhruba Charan Nath for processing land related works. The sleuths of vigilance and Anti-corruption directorate caught the driver red handed after he accepted the bribe money of Rs.10,000 on behalf of the Lat Mandal in the canteen of the office of Kalaigaon Revenue Circle.

Also Read: Assam: Devotees Worship Lord Shiva in the Holy Month of Shravan

Also watch: