Dibrugarh University signs MoU with Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian studies

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies with the aim of expanding collaborative research in the fields of history and archaeology on Thursday.

The MoU was signed between Dibrugarh University Registrar Dr Parmananda Sonowal and Dr Sangeeta Gogoi, director at Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies, Guwahati.

Dr Chandan Sharma, professor at History Department of Dibrugarh University said, “The MoU will help the Dibrugarh University in the field of collecting old manuscripts and help us to know about the manuscripts. It will also help us in collaborative research in the field of history and archaeology.”

“In research related activities they will help us in organizing workshops and seminars activities. It will immensely help the students of Dibrugarh University in the field of research and other activities,” Sharma said.

The Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian studies, Assam, Guwahati is a premier cultural and historical organisation. It was established in 1928.The organization's main goals are to gather historical resources, preserve them for use in future studies, and write and compile an organised, thorough history of Assam. The main work of the Directorate is collection of rare and old manuscripts.

Also Read: 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore observed in Dhubri town

Also Watch: