Dibrugarh University Signs MoU with Miranda House to Boost Academic and Research Collaboration

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dibrugarh University and Miranda House, University of Delhi, on May 25, at the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Professor Jiten Hazarika. The agreement seeks to promote academic and interdisciplinary collaborative research, internship programmes and international collaboration.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof Jiten Hazarika, emphasised joint research projects, publications, and student internships as focal points of the MoU. Prof Bijayalaxmi Nanda, Principal, Miranda House, University of Delhi, said, “This MoU brings us closer to North East India, and together we shall work towards research, innovation and women-led development. The nation under PM Modi has moved towards innovation and sustainability.”

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