Dibrugarh University Karate Coaching Centre shines at Zonal Karate Championship 2026

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The players of Dibrugarh University Karate Coaching Centre delivered an outstanding performance at the Zonal Karate Championship 2026, held in Dibrugarh on October 23–24, organised by the All Assam Karate Association and hosted by the Dibrugarh District Karate Association.

The team secured an impressive 40 medals, comprising 21 gold, 9 silver and 10 bronze medals, demonstrating exceptional skill, discipline and determination.

Gold medallists: Ananta Tanti (3), Nihar Hazarika (3), Pranjal Deuri (2), Nani Gopal Dutta (2), Rahul Dutta (2), Prayashi Chetia (2), Gini Hijaru Deuri, Bhavna Hijaru Deuri, Samriddhi R. Kashyap, Prayashi Baruah, Durvang Gogoi, Abhisreyam M. Sonowal and Dikhita Chetia.

Silver medallists: Nani Gopal Dutta, Prayashi Chetia, Yunay Nitant, Aarhi Saikia, Tejaswie Dutta, Himanshu Gogoi, Anaya Saikia and Dhanishtha Chetia.

Bronze medallists: Gini Hijaru Deuri, Bhavna Hijaru Deuri, Samriddhi R. Kashyap, Durvang Gogoi, Abhisreyam M. Sonowal, Dhanishtha Chetia, Avni Phukan, Ishika Tai, Arshiya Phulkonwar and Devankha Barooah.

Dibrugarh University congratulates all the medal winners and the coaching and management team on this remarkable achievement.

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