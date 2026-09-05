Dibrugarh’s Berry White Museum Misses July 1 Opening, New Date Yet to Be Fixed

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The much-awaited Dr John Berry White Heritage Museum in Dibrugarh has missed its scheduled July 1 inauguration with no fresh date fixed for its opening, even as the historic premises show signs of neglect.

The museum was scheduled to be inaugurated on National Doctors' Day on July 1 after years of delays involving the heritage project. However, the programme did not take place.

Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra had earlier said the inauguration could not be held due to some issues and that no new date had been decided so far.

Meanwhile, the condition of the museum campus has become a concern. During a visit to the site, one of the two sections of the main entrance iron gate was found collapsed and broken, with the damaged portion lying on the ground. Creepers have also sprung up across the campus, giving the premises an overgrown appearance. The condition is particularly notable as the museum has remained unopened despite restoration work having been completed substantially years ago.

The Rs 2.1-crore restoration project was funded by Oil India Limited (OIL) and executed by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The project began in January 2018 with an initial completion target of 15 months but faced repeated administrative, technical, and procedural delays.

The museum is housed in the historic Berry White Medical School building, established in Dibrugarh in 1900 through the philanthropy of Dr John Berry White. A British surgeon who served in Assam for 24 years, Dr White donated his life savings towards establishing the medical institution. The Berry White Medical School later played a foundational role in the development of Assam Medical College in 1947 and modern medical education in the Northeast.

The July 1 announcement had raised hopes that the long wait would finally end. With the inauguration now delayed again and no new date fixed, residents are awaiting clarity from the authorities and proper upkeep of the heritage premises.

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