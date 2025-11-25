Dibrugarh's Rajan Lohia honoured with 'Hindu Ratna' award at RSS centenary convention

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh-based social worker Rajan Lohia has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Hindu Ratna’ award at the 12th National Convention held in New Delhi, organized by the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee National Ideological Forum as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary celebrations.

The grand ceremony took place at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Sunday, drawing representatives from numerous social, cultural, and ideological organizations from across India. Senior RSS officials presented the honour to Lohia in recognition of his exceptional contributions to social service, cultural preservation, promotion of national consciousness, and community leadership, marking a proud moment for Dibrugarh and Assam.

Lohia has long been recognized for his tireless efforts in uplifting communities and strengthening cultural values in upper Assam. His work spans various dimensions of social welfare, including education initiatives, cultural programmes, and grassroots community development projects that have touched countless lives in the region.

Upon receiving the award, Lohia expressed heartfelt gratitude and humility. “This recognition is a great source of pride and further motivates me to work with greater dedication for the welfare of society and the nation,” he stated.

The convention featured special sessions focusing on national ideology, cultural values, and social development, providing a platform for meaningful dialogue on contemporary challenges and opportunities in nation-building.

