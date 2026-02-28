Dibrugarh’s Ramdhenu Self Help Group wins at National Saras Aajeevika Mela 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a proud moment for Assam, Ramdhenu Self Help Group (SHG) from Dibrugarh district won the Best Food Stall Award in the Overall Food Category at the National-Level Saras Aajeevika Mela 2026 held in Gurugram, Haryana.

The SHG from Nirmali village under Barbaruah block represented the state at the national platform and was recognized for maintaining standards of hygiene, food safety, display, and overall presentation. The group recorded sales of Rs 1.62 lakh during the 17-day mela.

The award was presented by Swati Sharma, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

The fourth edition of the mela, held from February 10 to 26, featured around 450 stalls from across 28 states, including nearly 50 stalls in the food court segment. Cultural performances were also part of the event, with Assam’s traditional Bihu and Sattriya dance showcased during the mela.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Bobi Gogoi Dutta, Full Hazarika, Ronu Borah, and Minati Borah for showcasing Assam’s SHG strength and entrepreneurial excellence on the national stage.

Held under the theme ‘Making of Lakhpati Didis,’ the mela was organized by the Union Ministry of Rural Development under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) to provide SHGs a national platform to market their products and strengthen income-generation opportunities.

