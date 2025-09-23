Over 70% voter turnout recorded in Udalguri district for BTC polls

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The first and final phase of the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls on Monday witnessed an impressive voter turnout in Udalguri district, with more than 70 percent of the electorate exercising their franchise across 10 BTC constituencies in the district.

According to reports, 3,748 polling personnel were deployed across 937 polling stations, covering all ten BTC constituencies in the district —Mwdwibari, Khalingduar, Nonwi Serfang, Bhergaon, Khwirwbari, Horisinga, Dwhnshri, Bhairabkunda, Pasnwi Serfang, and Rowta. From early morning, voters in serpentine queues gathered outside polling stations, with a notable presence of first-time voters and youths who came out in large numbers to participate in the democratic process. A significant number of differently-abled voters across various age groups were also seen casting their votes independently at polling booths in Tangla, Paneri, Khoirabari, Mazbat, Rowta, and Udalguri. Election officials informed that the polling process remained peaceful throughout the day, with no reports of untoward incidents from any part of the four districts where voting was held. “We have recorded over 70 percent polling till 5 pm. The figure is likely to rise further as polling is still continuing in several booths,” an election official said. In most polling stations, enthusiastic voters were also seen capturing the moment with selfies after casting their votes. There are 68 candidates in fray across ten BTC constituencies in Udalguri district.

