Digboi Bhagwat Mahapuran Concludes Amid Grand Devotion and Global Digital Participation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Assam’s historic oil town of Digboi recently witnessed an extraordinary spiritual gathering as the seven-day Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran organised by the historic Bishnu Mandir Committee concluded amid immense religious fervour, devotion, and cultural grandeur.

Widely regarded as one of the largest and most spiritually significant congregations seen in the region in recent decades, the event transformed the temple premises into a vibrant centre of Sanatan faith and collective devotion. Thousands of devotees from different communities, castes, tribes, and regions gathered daily to participate in the sacred proceedings.

The week-long discourse by renowned narrator Pandit Purushottam Shastri deeply inspired devotees through profound interpretations from the Shrimad Bhagwat, highlighting eternal values of truth, righteousness, compassion, devotion, and human welfare. Co-orator Raju Upadhyay Shastri further enriched the sessions with scholarly explanations of various spiritual episodes, while Yagya Acharya Pandit Shaligram Upadhyay Shastri conducted the yajna and sacred Vedic rituals with traditional precision.

The grand conclusion of the Mahapuran featured sacred havan, purnahuti, and elaborate Vedic rituals conducted amid overwhelming devotion. One of the most visually captivating moments of the event was the ceremonial illumination of the sacred Lakshya Deep, where countless lamps illuminated the temple complex, symbolising divine light, peace, and universal harmony.

In a significant development for religious programmes in Upper Assam, the entire Bhagwat Mahapuran was digitally documented and broadcast live through multiple social media platforms. The initiative enabled devotees from across India and abroad to participate virtually in the sacred proceedings, making it one of the first large-scale digitally streamed spiritual events in Digboi.

Also Read: Bhagawat Saptah Enters Third Day in Digboi Amid Devotional Fervour