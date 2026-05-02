Haflong: Gautama Buddha Jayanti celebrated with devotion and unity in Mahur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Neither rain nor clouds could dampen the devotion and joy of thousands who gathered in Mahur to mark Buddha Jayanti, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Lord Buddha on Friday.

The hill town of Mahur in Dima Hasao district transformed into a vibrant centre of spirituality as monks, devotees, and visitors from across India and neighbouring countries joined the celebrations. The event featured chanting of Buddhist scriptures, meditation sessions, cultural performances, and traditional rituals, all radiating the timeless message of peace and compassion.

Local organizers emphasized the significance of holding the celebration in Mahur, a region known for its diverse communities and rich cultural heritage. "This gathering shows that Buddha's teachings of harmony and non-violence remain deeply relevant even today," said one of the senior monks presiding over the ceremony.

Despite intermittent showers, the atmosphere remained festive, with devotees carrying prayer flags, lighting lamps, and offering flowers. The celebrations also included interfaith dialogues and community feasts, symbolizing unity across cultures and traditions.

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