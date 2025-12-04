BJP's Massive Show of Strength in Karbi Anglong; Over 300 Congress Workers Join Party

Kheroni: The BJP’s momentum in Assam appears to have sharpened in the wake of the Bihar Assembly results, with the party stepping up its activities across the Karbi hills ahead of the state elections. In both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, a series of large public meetings has been organised, each reflecting the party’s renewed push to widen its base in the region.

A major show of strength was witnessed in Amtukapam, a remote village in West Karbi Anglong, where a massive induction rally was held on Thursday. More than 300 workers and supporters from the Congress and APHLC formally joined the BJP in the presence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council CEM Tuliram Ronghang. The gathering underlined Ronghang’s growing influence as he continues to lead the party’s political outreach in the hills.