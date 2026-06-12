Digboi citizens raise concerns over healthcare, civic infrastructure and unemployment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Deep-seated concerns over healthcare deficiencies, inadequate civic infrastructure, unemployment, and declining urban services dominated a citizens' meeting held at the Golden Jubilee Complex recently, where residents called for urgent government intervention to address issues which they said have hampered the growth and quality of life of the historic oil town for years.

The meeting, convened by Digboi MLA Suren Phukan and attended by Assam Cabinet Minister Rameswar Teli, senior officials, and representatives from various sections of society, evolved into a comprehensive review of Digboi's developmental challenges, with participants highlighting shortcomings in healthcare, traffic management, sanitation, public safety, and employment generation.

Among the most pressing concerns raised was the state of the healthcare infrastructure. Senior physician Dr Noni Gopal Singha drew attention to the absence of a blood bank in Digboi and demanded the revival of the erstwhile Indian Oil-operated blood bank. He also sought the upgradation of the civil hospital, uninterrupted electricity supply to the mortuary at the community health centre, government-sponsored coaching facilities, and construction of a community hall.

Furthermore, participants highlighted a series of civic shortcomings affecting everyday life, including traffic congestion, encroachments, poor drainage, drinking water shortages, inadequate sanitation, insufficient street lighting and the unregulated movement of battery-operated rickshaws.

Public safety and social concerns also featured prominently during the discussions. Social worker Gopal Chandra Das raised an alarm over theft incidents and the growing drug menace, urging authorities to intensify enforcement and awareness campaigns.

Several speakers also questioned the effectiveness of corporate social responsibility initiatives undertaken by Indian Oil's Assam Oil Division, contending that local unemployment, healthcare gaps, and community welfare concerns have not received adequate attention despite the company's long-standing presence in the region.

Notably, the meeting adopted a number of resolutions aimed at improving civic management and public convenience.

Responding to the concerns, Minister Teli assured participants that the issues raised would be taken up with the relevant departments. MLA Phukan, meanwhile, said that all major concerns emerging from the meeting would be compiled and placed before the chief minister for necessary intervention.

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