Digboi: Congress draws battle lines, signals aggressive push for 2026 polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s latest organizational reshuffle has sent out a clear political signal in Upper Assam, with the party appearing to sharpen its electoral strategy ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. The appointments are being widely interpreted as a calculated move to revive the Congress at the grassroots and mount a direct challenge to the ruling BJP in key constituencies.

In Digboi, the appointment of Bishnu Jaisey as President of the Block Congress Committee has emerged as a politically significant development. The move has galvanized party cadres, triggering a visible surge of enthusiasm across Congress ranks. The mood of renewed confidence was on full display at Rajiv Bhawan, Digboi, where party leaders, workers, and supporters gathered in large numbers to felicitate the newly-appointed block president earlier on January 13.

Senior leaders who attended the programme included Biraj Rajkonwar, Secretary, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Rajib Moran, Vice-President, Disaster and Rehabilitation Management Department, APCC, Munindra Das, President, Digboi Block Youth Congress Committee, and Pulikanta Moran, President, Assembly Youth Congress, indicating coordinated backing from both the senior leadership and the party’s youth wing.

Addressing the gathering, Biraj Rajkonwar said that Bishnu Jaisey’s elevation was long overdue, citing his decades of organizational work, loyalty, and sacrifices for the party in Digboi. He asserted that the decision reflected the Congress leadership’s determination to rely on battle-tested grassroots leaders to spearhead its electoral fight rather than symbolic appointments.

Rajib Moran struck a combative note, stating that the appointment had injected fresh momentum into the party’s organization and marked the beginning of a more aggressive political phase for the Congress in Digboi. He said that the party was preparing for a sustained campaign aimed at exposing governance failures and reclaiming public trust ahead of 2026.

Senior party leaders highlighted Jaisey’s ability to function as a unifying force within the organization, pointing to his reach across party wings and strong grassroots connection. His accessibility and down-to-earth approach, leaders said, would be a crucial counterweight to the BJP’s organizational dominance and resource-driven campaign model.

After assuming charge, Bishnu Jaisey thanked the Congress high command and the APCC leadership for placing faith in him at a decisive political juncture. He said that his immediate priorities would include strengthening booth-level structures, mobilizing dormant cadres, and raising public issues that, according to him, had remained unaddressed under BJP rule.

Veteran Congress leaders from Digboi, including Bhaskar Jiban Baruah, Mithu Rajak, and Prasana Borah, also welcomed the decision, describing Jaisey’s appointment as a turning point for the party in the constituency.

