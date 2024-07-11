Digboi DPS Incident: Teacher Suspended After Student's Alleged Harassment; Principal Summoned by CWC

DIGBOI: Justice finally was delivered to a minor student of Digboi DPS who had to run off the top floor of the school on May 25 to get rid of the mental agony after being allegedly harassed by a school teacher in the name of counselling over a period of time.

The Children Welfare and Protection Committee (CWC) having considered all the pros and cons during its investigation period, finally summoned both the principal of the school Vijay Kumar Chandel and the teacher Isha Baroi for questioning at Guwahati Office earlier on June 1 in regard to the incident already within the ambit of police investigation after registering a criminal case at Digboi police station.

“The CWC has sufficient ground and convincing findings including the evidences and statements that suffice the authority to establish the area of school administration with shortfalls and loopholes, and infringement of norms and provisions on vital aspects,” said an office bearer of the CWC.

The victim had sustained multiple injuries besides internal bleeding after running off the top floor mysteriously during the school hours on May 25. The father of the ailing student was running from pillar to post to bring justice to her child.

Subsequently, taking a strong cognizance of the affairs, Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia had to interfere and ordered the school management committee to immediately debar the teacher in question from school activities. Thereafter, the school authority which was adamant so far had to suspend the teacher till further notice. Interestingly, the suspension came just a few days ahead of the commencement of the school’s summer vacation that started from June 30.

When contacted over phone, the father of the child told that their daughter has been taken care of well and added, “A team of CWC, Tinsukia visited our daughter on Tuesday to assess the overall condition of her.”

However, the formal sources at the police station told that the investigation was completed and the charge sheet would be filed soon.

