Sivasagar: Demands for naming of flyover & bridge after Sukapha, Zubeen Garg

GAURISAGAR: The newly-formed Jhanji Development Council (JDC) has urged the Government of Assam to name the newly -constructed flyover at Jhanji on the fourlane highway after Chaolung Sukapha. On the other hand, the people of Jhanji demanded that the Jhanji-Tamulichiga bridge be named Zubeen Setu, near which the ancestral residence of Zubeen Garg’s family is located. The JDC has planned to erect a statue of Swargadeo Sukapha at a suitable location at the entry point of Sivasagar district.

A meeting also decided to appoint a sub-committee to select a suitable site for the construction of a public cemetery on the banks of the Garamur river. The meeting also decided to develop the freedom fighter Bimal Gogoi Memorial Public Hall. JDC has also urged the government to improve the dilapidated condition of Jhanji State Hospital and upgrade the only hospital in the entire region to a full-fledged hospital with 30 beds. The meeting also decided to urge the government to upgrade the State Veterinary Hospital at Jhanji Jamuguri and replace it as a full-fledged veterinary hospital.

It was decided that discussions would be held with the department to revive the Jhani weaving colony in the name of the State Weaving and Cutting Cooperative Society at Phulpanichiga in Jhanji. The meeting expressed concern over the intention to remove the Matriculation Examination Centre from Jhanji Higher Secondary School (formerly Jhanji Boys High School situated in 1907) on the grounds of lack of students and decided to hold discussions with the district and state education departments to ensure that this was not allowed to happen.

The meeting then decided to undertake a long-term plan for the preservation and enhancement of the historical Chaudang Barua Maidam and other historical monuments located in the village area of Jhanji Lefera village. It was decided that the government would be urged to upgrade the Jhanji High School ground as a small stadium suitable for all sports and to develop the Jhanji Natya Samaj Kala Bhawan as a cultural heartland of the area.

