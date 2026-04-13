DIGBOI: Physically challenged girl from Below Poverty Line (BPL) family clears HSLC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Defying physical challenges and severe financial hardship, Nurjahan Begum, a student of Pengaree H. School, has cleared the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examination, emerging as a symbol of grit and determination from this Upper Assam locality.

Nurjahan is the daughter of Md Abdul Shahid and Kulsuma Begum. Hailing from a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family, she has pursued her education under difficult circumstances, with limited resources and support.

Despite these odds, she secured 281 marks out of 600, passing in the second division.

Teachers at Pengaree H. School described her success as “remarkable”, noting that her physical condition never deterred her commitment to studies. “She attended classes regularly and showed exceptional determination,” a teacher said.

However, her achievement has been overshadowed by uncertainty, as her family is struggling to arrange funds for her higher education. With no steady source of income, continuing her studies now appears to be a major challenge.

Local residents and well-wishers have urged authorities and philanthropic individuals to step in and extend financial assistance to ensure that Nurjahan’s education does not come to a halt.

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