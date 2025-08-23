Digboi police station gets ‘Best Police Station Award’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a proud moment for Tinsukia district and the people of Assam, the Digboi police station was conferred with the Best Police Station certificate of Assam by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

According to an official notification (DGP-GEN011/2/2024-GEN-DGP-APHQ-Assam) issued by the Assam Police Headquarters, Guwahati, the recognition was formally announced under the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

A British Era police station established in the year 1935, Digboi police station has consistently demonstrated professionalism, dedication, and commitment to public welfare, earning appreciation from both the state administration and local communities.

The certificate will be presented to Divya Jyoti Dutta, the Officer-in-Charge of Digboi police station, by the Director General of Police, Assam, in a ceremonial function scheduled to be held on August 26 at 11 AM in the Conference Hall of Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati.

The award reflects the police station’s outstanding performance in maintaining law and order, community policing, crime prevention, and public service delivery.

Speaking on the recognition, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, the SP Tinsukia, reiterated that the award not only honoured the efforts of Digboi police station but also set a benchmark for other police stations across the state to copy and emulate. “The Tinsukia district chapter of Assam Police has reiterated its commitment to continue strengthening policing standards, enhancing transparency, and ensuring citizen-centric services in line with the vision of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” added the top official.

“I sincerely dedicate the award to all the preceding officials of the unit, fellow staff, and Digboi civil societies whose meaningful contributions have made this day possible. I would be privileged to receive the recognition on behalf of my entire team and Digboi people,” said Dutta.

