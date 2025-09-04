Digboi Press Club to host prize money quiz in memory of Arup Kalita

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Digboi Press Club in Assam’s Tinsukia district will organize the Upper Assam Prize Money Quiz Competition on September 21, 2025, in fond memory of late journalist Arup Kalita. The event will be held at the Digboi Women’s College auditorium.

The competition will follow a knock-out format, with each team consisting of two members. Attractive prizes have been announced—Rs 21,000 for the winner, Rs 11,000 for the runners-up, and Rs 8,000 for the third-place team.

To mark the occasion, the organizers will also release a short magazine reflecting on the life and contributions of Arup Kalita, a respected journalist from Digboi Borbil, who passed away on March 17, 2001.

President of Digboi Press Club, Raju Hazarika, said registrations are open, and interested participants can contact +91 80115 02862, 80116 24476, or 70020 50858 for details.

The inaugural session will be attended by local MLA Suren Phukan, while the prize distribution ceremony in the evening will be graced by Lakhya Konwar, General Secretary of the Assam Olympic Association, as the chief guest.

