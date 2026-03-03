Digboi promotes eco-friendly Holi colours through awareness workshop

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: As the countdown to Holi begins, Digboi has chosen to colour the festival with conscience rather than chemicals.

The auditorium of Vivekananda Academy, Borpowai, turned into a platform for sustainable celebration on Monday as it hosted a workshop on the preparation of eco-friendly Holi colours — an initiative aimed at replacing toxic practices with environmentally responsible alternatives.

Far from being a routine academic exercise, the event reflected a broader mission. Organizers described it as “a movement, not merely a workshop,” underscoring its role in reshaping how festivals are perceived and celebrated. The programme forms part of the Environment Education Programme (EEP), an initiative of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, implemented in Assam by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC).

With 44 eco-clubs across 23 districts participating, the campaign represents a statewide effort to curb environmental damage at its source.

The ceremonial lamp was lit by a senior journalist and government pensioner associated with The Assam Tribune, who attended as chief guest. Joined by resource persons, district coordinators and school authorities, the symbolic gesture marked the beginning of what many described as a significant step towards greener festivities.

Providing a scientific perspective, Shankar Jyoti Baruah, Professor of Makum College, highlighted the environmental hazards posed by commercially available Holi colours. In his address, he explained how heavy metals and synthetic dyes often used in such colours seep into soil and water bodies after celebrations, causing long-term ecological harm.

Through hands-on demonstrations, he showed how simple, locally available ingredients such as turmeric, flower petals and plant extracts can be used to produce vibrant, biodegradable colours — demonstrating that natural alternatives are both effective and safe.

The importance of sustained grassroots awareness was repeatedly emphasized during the programme. Rajdev Kaushik, Tinsukia District Coordinator of Eco Club, and Jiten Sarmah, In-charge of Eco Club, Tinsukia district, stressed that awareness must translate into action. Environmental education, they noted, should be an ongoing commitment, with students playing a central role in spreading the message within their families and communities.

