Digboi Refinery Pledges to Plant 6 Lakhs Saplings and Highlights Achievements in Environmental and Community Initiatives

DIGBOI : Ajay Kaila, the Executive Director and Refinery Head (ED&RH) of Digboi Refinery, reiterated that the continued plantation drive using the Miyawaki method and participation in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign reflect the refinery’s efforts towards a greener future.

“The fraternity Indian Oil Digboi has targeted to plant not less than 6 lakhs saplings within the current year,” he said. Kaila was addressing the mediapersons on Tuesday afternoon at Digboi Golden Jubilee Complex.

The top official of Digboi unit of the corporation shedding ample lights upon the glory of the world famous Heritage Refinery and its century old journey said that the refinery showcased its operational excellence with a Fuel and Loss (F&L) of 10.98% wt. and a distillate yield of 78.90% wt., surpassing the respective targets. Kaila who assumed his office on May 2024 announced with pride and gratitude of surpassing the first-quarter target for crude oil processing, achieving an impressive 193.4 MTPA against the target of 176 MTPA.

“We have also been not lagging behind in respect to the execution of various socio-economic, educational, health and hygiene and other welfare schemes under the CSR for the ease of the community lives’, ED Kaila said, adding, “The flagship Assam Oil School of Nursing and Assam Oil College of Nursing stand as testaments to the refinery’s dedication to healthcare.”

Similarly, the IndianOil Mrinaljyoti Rehabilitation Centre, partnerships with ALIMCO, and the ‘Sarbe Santu Niramaya’ health camp and the IndianOil Gyanodaya Scholarship underscore the refinery’s holistic approach to community well-being.

Meanwhile, Kamal Basumatary the GM (HR) while handling the multi-faceted queries of the journalists said that Digboi Refinery’s contribution to public health is laudable. “The management is also exploring all means to enhance the foot fall at the AOD Hospital and restore the lost calories with its increased logistics and quality man power,” said the official.

