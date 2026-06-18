Digboi Set for Major Administrative Hub; Traffic Relief Plan for Tingrai Tinali Underway

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Digboi is set to witness a major administrative and civic transformation, with plans underway for a sprawling integrated government office complex and a long-awaited solution to the persistent traffic congestion at Tingrai Tinali.

In a significant development on Wednesday, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, accompanied by Digboi MLA Suren Phukan and a team of senior officials, conducted an on-site assessment of two key locations identified for the ambitious projects. The inspections marked a crucial step towards the implementation of initiatives that are expected to streamline governance and improve urban infrastructure across the constituency.

The most ambitious among the proposed projects is the establishment of an integrated administrative complex at No. 1 Borbil. Approved by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the facility is slated to come up on nearly 100 bighas of government land and is expected to centralise several crucial government departments within a single campus.

Officials said that the proposed complex would accommodate the offices of the digboi sub-divisional commissioner, block development officer, revenue circle officer, and the Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings), creating a unified administrative centre aimed at enhancing efficiency and public accessibility.

Meanwhile, another major intervention is being planned for Tingrai Tinali, a commercial hub that has long struggled with traffic bottlenecks and sanitation concerns arising from the weekly Sunday market. To address the issue, the administration has initiated the process of shifting the market from the congested junction to an unused parcel of land under the Agriculture Department at No. 1 Axomiya Gaon.

Authorities believe the move will not only ease traffic flow along the busy corridor but also improve waste management and overall cleanliness in the area.

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