Digboi: Vivekananda Academy leads eco-friendly Holi initiative in Tinsukia

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: At a time when chemical-laden colours continue to overshadow Holi celebrations, Vivekananda Academy Borpowai in Digboi has stepped into the spotlight with a clear message — celebration must not come at the cost of the environment. The academy has emerged as the only institution from Tinsukia district selected for a major statewide eco-awareness initiative ahead of Holi.

The academy will host a Workshop on Preparation of Eco-Friendly Holi Colours on Monday, March 2, 2026, under the Environment Education Programme (EEP), an initiative of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India. The programme is being implemented across Assam by the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), under the Science and Technology Department of the state government.

The selection of Vivekananda Academy gains added significance given the scale of the initiative. As many as 44 Eco Clubs across 23 districts of Assam have been chosen to conduct similar workshops, spanning from Biswanath and Dhemaji to Karbi Anglong and Sribhumi. Amid this wide outreach, Vivekananda Academy stands alone in Tinsukia, a district with numerous educational institutions. Its selection is being seen both as recognition of sustained environmental engagement and as a responsibility to lead by example. Observers note that the academy’s active eco-club initiatives and consistent focus on environmental education have placed it firmly on the state’s green map.

