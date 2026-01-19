Digboi witnesses historic Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) youth meet

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a clear show of rising youth mobilization ahead of the Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday organized a massive Youth Convention (Yuva Sammelan) in the Digboi Legislative Assembly Constituency, marking the first-ever BJYM youth convention of its kind in Upper Assam. The jam-packed programme, held at the Tingrai Auditorium (Bihutoli), was jointly organized by the Tingrai, Digboi, and Burhidihing Mandals in Tinsukia district.

Held under the theme ‘Building a Self-Reliant Assam through Youth Power,’ the convention aimed at consolidating youth strength, energizing grassroots cadres, and reinforcing the BJP’s vision of Atmanirbhar Assam through active youth participation.

The high-profile event was attended by BJYM State President Rakesh Das, BJYM National Secretary Arabinda Damani, who participated as a national youth icon, along with a Central representative, senior BJYM leaders, and party functionaries. Adding to the event’s regional significance, youth leaders from neighbouring states, including Rajat Ghosh, Secretary of BJYM Nagaland, were also present.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders underlined the decisive role of youth power in political transformation, describing the youth as a disciplined, energetic, and result-oriented force capable of driving meaningful change in society and governance.

Local legislator Suren Phukan expressed strong confidence in the emerging youth force, pointing to the growing political awareness and participation among young people. He highlighted the pro-youth policies, welfare initiatives, and sustained support of the Assam Government under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that these measures have empowered youths to become active stakeholders in development and democratic processes.

The convention also witnessed the presence of a large number of state and district office bearers from various wings of the Bharatiya Janata Party, reflecting the party’s organizational depth and unity. Arunjyoti Moran, Lakhya Konwar, Pullock Chetia, Manoj Dhanowar, and Bhadesar Moran were among the prominent dignitaries present.

Hundreds of BJYM leaders, party workers, and enthusiastic youths from across the Digboi constituency and the wider Tinsukia district participated in the programme, which focused on youth leadership, self-reliance, employment opportunities and grassroots political engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, BJYM Tinsukia District Secretary Nayan Gogoi said, “The massive participation and energy displayed here reflect the growing and all-encompassing influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party, not only in Digboi but across the entire Tinsukia district. The enthusiasm and organizational strength of the youth clearly show that BJP’s vision resonates strongly with the younger generation. This rising youth power will play a decisive role in securing an overwhelming mandate for the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly election in Assam.”

