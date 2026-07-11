Digboi’s academic achievers honoured; success stories motivate young learners

DIGBOI: Abinash Coaching Centre on Thursday felicitated meritorious students from various schools and colleges in Digboi who excelled in the HS and matriculation examinations after receiving coaching at the institute.

The programme was attended by students, parents, teachers and guests. Former AOD employee and social worker Navajyoti Dad, the chief guest, congratulated the students and encouraged them to pursue excellence through discipline and perseverance. Guest of honour and senior journalist Laxman Sharma urged the achievers to uphold integrity and continue striving for success beyond academic results.

Senior teacher Krishna Gurung of Vivekananda Academy School highlighted the importance of conceptual learning, effective time management and regular revision.

During an interactive session, Digboi College topper Pratham Sarkar, who scored 94 per cent, credited his success to consistent hard work, conceptual understanding and guidance from his teachers, while encouraging juniors to remain focused.

The coaching centre also felicitated several other successful students, including Sudipta Das (88%), Akash Agarwal (85%), Priya Baruah (84%), Tanmay Sahu (83%), Neha Gupta (79%), Rashab Lodh (79%), Prangan Konwar (78%), Priyanshu Gupta (77%), Sanchita Dey (76%), Sujata Paul (74%), Sohail Hussain (70%), Rehan Ansari (70%), Jharna Moran (70%), and Arman Uddin, who secured a First Division.

Founder and mentor Abinash Borgohain congratulated the students and reaffirmed the coaching centre's commitment to providing concept-based education and personalised guidance. Certificates, mementoes and traditional Assamese gamusas were presented to the achievers at the end of the programme.

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