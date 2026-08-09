Dilip Sharma Urges Parties Not to Politicise Assam Flood Crisis

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: BJP Assam Pradesh Media Panelist Dilip Kumar Sharma on Saturday urged political parties and organisations to rise above political differences and focus on relief, rehabilitation, and restoration of normalcy in flood-hit areas of Upper Assam.

Interacting with the media, Sharma said that flood victims needed assistance rather than political confrontation.

“Politics can wait; there will be ample time for politics later,” he said.

Sharma accused certain Opposition parties and individuals of attempting to derive political mileage from the disaster, saying the situation demanded a humanitarian response rather than indiscriminate criticism of the government.

Defending the government’s response, he said that rescue, relief, damage assessment, and rehabilitation measures were being undertaken. Financial assistance, he claimed, had already been credited to the bank accounts of affected families.

He also cited a six-month moratorium on bank loan repayments, directions to insurance companies to expedite claims, and funds for immediate repair of damaged schools and Naamghars among the measures being taken.

Referring to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visits to flood-affected areas, Sharma said that the chief minister had interacted with victims and assured them of all possible assistance. He added that BJP workers were also assisting affected families while the administration continued round-the-clock relief operations.

Sharma appealed to political parties, organisations and citizens to cooperate with the administration and refrain from politicising relief operations.

Also Read: Assam: Minister Keshab Mahanta visits flood-affected areas of Nagaon