Dima Hasao Autonomous Council chairman Mohet Hojai, releases ‘Tribal Voice’

Haflong: Mohet Hojai, chairman of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council released an English weekly ‘Tribal Voice’ at a solemn atmosphere at ‘Nohdrang’ near Boathouse, Haflong.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Executive Members Donpainon Thaosen, Pravita Johari, Samsing Engti, Haflong Press Club president LK Hengna, Information and Public Relations Officer Purabi Phonglo, senior journalist Surya Thaosen, general secretary of Haflong Press Club Pankaj Kumar Dev, JNH president Kailen Daulagupu and others.

Unveiling the first issue of Weekly Tribal Voice, the print media platform of “Hills Live’ group chief guest Hojai said that media is the eyes and ears for the development of society as well and newspapers are the mirror of society. Newspapers will remain important even in today’s digital system. He assured all kinds of cooperation.

Journalist LK Hengna said, “Publishing newspapers from Dima Hasao district is very challenging, but still the Tribal Voice group came forward because in today’s age of advanced information technology, we are addicted to audiovisual but there is no substitute for newspaper. Donpainon Thaosen, District Public Relations Officer Purabi Phonglo, Journalist Surya Thaosen, Journalist Pankaj Kumar Dev, and others also spoke on the importance of Print media and Newspapers. Earlier, the Editor-in-Chief of Hills Live group Anup Kumar Biswas felicitated all the guests with the Dimasa traditional ‘Risha’ while Managing Editor of Hills Live group Swadeep Hasam conducted the inaugural function which was appreciated by the guests.

